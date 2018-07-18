TODAY'S PAPER
Driver hit bicyclist, yelled at her, then drove off in Oceanside, police say

By Deborah S. Morris deborah.morris@newsday.com
Nassau police are looking for a driver who they said hit a 16-year-old female bicyclist with his vehicle as she travelled on Quebec Road in Oceanside on Monday night.

Police said the teen was riding her bicycle north on the road at 10:05 p.m. when she was struck by an "older" white Jeep Cherokee with black racks on the roof, which was traveling west on Warwick Road. 

After the collision, the operator of the Cherokee pulled over, got out of his vehicle and yelled at the girl as she lay on the road, police said. He then got back into his vehicle and drove off, police said.

The victim was later taken to an area hospital by her mother. She was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries to her head and her limbs, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

