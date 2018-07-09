TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Oceanside man drove while drunk with sons in vehicle

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com
An Oceanside man driving with his two young sons early Monday faces multiple charges after police pulled him over, detected a "strong odor" of alcohol on his breath and took him into custody, authorities said.

Kenneth Kakareko, 50, was driving a Mercury Mountaineer about 1:30 a.m. on Lawson Boulevard in Oceanside when officers saw him, police said. He had glassy eyes and slurred speech, police said.

He was driving while intoxicated with his sons, both age 11, in the vehicle, police said, and investigators determined that he had gotten into an argument with his wife earlier in the day and smashed her cellphone.

Kakareko, of Ocean Harbor Drive, was arraigned Monday on two counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, driving while intoxicated, third-degree criminal mischief, aggravated unlicensed operation and various vehicle and traffic infractions.

He was held pending a bail of $5,000 bond or $2,500 cash. It was not immediately clear Monday night if he had an attorney.

