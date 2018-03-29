Nassau County police said two off-duty NYPD officers saw a man climbing the fence outside an Oceanside home, beginning a chain of events that led to the arrest of the man on several charges.

But first, the man hit the officers with his car, police said.

The NYPD officers called 911 after they saw the man climb the fence and enter the home on Anchor Avenue about 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, Nassau police said.

While the NYPD officers waited for Nassau officers to arrive, the man came out of the house with a knife on his hip, pushed past the officers and got into a 2007 Nissan Sentra that had a woman and a child inside, police said.

“The subject sped away, striking both officers with his car, causing injuries. Both officers were transported to a hospital for treatment,” police said in a news release.

The car was registered to Nicholas Ulip, 24, who was arrested at 2:40 p.m. at his home on Harvey Avenue in Oceanside, police said.

Police said Ulip knew the occupants of the car, but police did not know his relationship to them.

Ulip was awaiting arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead on charges of assault, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal trespass, leaving the scene of an accident and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.