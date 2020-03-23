Cops: Man fired rifle, BB gun, near his Oceanside home

An Oceanside man faces multiple charges after he fired a rifle and a BB gun in a reckless manner Monday across the street from his home, Nassau police said.

Thomas R. Zoeller, 57, of Second Street, was charged Monday with first-degree reckless endangerment and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Fourth Precinct detectives responded to Zoeller’s home shortly after 11 a.m. Monday for a report of shots fired and found the defendant standing in his driveway, police said.

Authorities determined that Zoeller fired a 22-caliber rifle and a BB gun “in a reckless manner” across the street from his home, police said. Zoeller was arrested without incident. There were no injuries reported.

He will be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Tuesday.