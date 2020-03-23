TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Evening
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
42° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Man fired rifle, BB gun, near his Oceanside home

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Print

An Oceanside man faces multiple charges after he fired a rifle and a BB gun in a reckless manner Monday across the street from his home, Nassau police said.

Thomas R. Zoeller, 57, of Second Street, was charged Monday with first-degree reckless endangerment and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Fourth Precinct detectives responded to Zoeller’s home shortly after 11 a.m. Monday for a report of shots fired and found the defendant standing in his driveway, police said.

Authorities determined that Zoeller fired a 22-caliber rifle and a BB gun “in a reckless manner” across the street from his home, police said. Zoeller was arrested without incident. There were no injuries reported.

He will be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Tuesday.

Headshot of Newsday employee Robert Brodsky on June

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Don Clavin's supervisor win in Hempstead Town marked Cuomo asked to extend school property tax deadline
Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives his daily briefing on Quiet island amid coronavirus response; NY hospitals to add capacity as cases top 20,000
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Coronavirus: Your questions answered
Marcus Stroman of the Mets at Citi Field Stroman pitching in to help NYers during coronavirus crisis
Ashley, Ruby and Brian Cotter, in a selfie Virus concerns stall Baby Ruby's spring blossoming
A sample of Enhanced, REAL ID. President delays REAL ID license due to COVID-19
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search