Cops: False reporting charge in Rockville Centre school incident

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
A visitor to a Rockville Centre school who said he wanted to pick up his grandson Monday responded to an employee’s request for ID by saying he was going to get it — and a gun — from his car, Nassau police said.

The man arrived about 5 p.m. at the Pre-K & Kindergarten Center #6 in Oceanside and was advised by a district employee to show identification, police said.

When he came back from his car, he continuously pressed the school’s doorbell and covered the security camera with his hand, frightening the staff, who called police, authorities said.

An investigation led to the arrest of Kenneth Geller, 72, of Hendrickson Avenue in Rockville Centre. Police said he was issued a May 23 appearance ticket on a charge of third-degree falsely reporting incident.

