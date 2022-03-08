Nassau police have released a surveillance photo of what they said is the getaway SUV after a masked, male suspect shot and wounded a worker at an Oceanside smoke shop during a robbery.

The 26-year-old male employee was shot once in the chest about 3:20 p.m. Sunday inside Da Smoke Spot at 230 Merrick Rd., police said.

The suspect entered the shop and got into an argument with the worker, police said. The suspect then fired two rounds from a handgun, hitting the employee once, according to police.

The victim was transported to a hospital in stable condition Sunday but an update was not available late Tuesday.

A surveillance photo showed the suspect leaving in a 2019 to 2021 red Acura SUV, heading west on Merrick Road, police said. A second photo shows a female inside the shop with the person identified late Sunday by police as the suspect. Police said she was a front passenger in the SUV and is considered a person of interest.

Police described the male suspect as about 5-9, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a black mask, bluejeans and a baseball cap, police said.

While it was not immediately clear what, if anything, was taken in the holdup, police said the suspect carried a red and black duffle bag or backpack with a second black pack over his chest.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.