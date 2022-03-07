TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Gunman shoots store employee during robbery in Oceanside, police said

By John Valenti
Police are searching for a gunman who shot a store employee during a daylight robbery Sunday at a smoke shop on Merrick Road in Oceanside.

Nassau County police said the 26-year-old employee, who was shot once in the chest, was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The incident occurred around 3:20 p.m. at Da Smoke Spot at 230 Merrick Rd. Police said the gunman — described as being about 5-foot-9 and wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, a baseball cap and a black mask that covered his face — soon got into an argument with the employee, and then fired two rounds from a hangun, striking the employee once.

The suspect, who was carrying a red and black duffle bag or backpack with a second black pack draped over his chest, then fled the scene on foot, police said.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect Monday.

It was not immediately clear what, if anything, was taken.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the suspect or the crime to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

By John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

