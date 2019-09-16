TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Officers investigating report of stabbing in Oceanside

Nassau police investigate a possible stabbing outside a

Nassau police investigate a possible stabbing outside a strip mall at 2820 Broward Ave. in Oceanside. Photo Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Nassau police are investigating a possible stabbing outside a strip mall in Oceanside, authorities said.

Police officers were dispatched at 3:45 p.m. Monday to 2820 Brower Ave after a report of “males fighting” and a possible stabbing, said Officer Scott Santomero, a Nassau police spokesman.

Santomero said he could not immediately comment on injuries. Officers are still on the scene investigating, he said.

According to Google Maps street view, several businesses are in the area, including a pizzeria and nail shop.

