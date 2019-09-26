A grand jury has indicted the Lido Beach teen charged with fatally stabbing an Oceanside High School senior at an after-school brawl on a murder charge and weapon offense, court records show.

Tyler Flach, 18, is being held without bail at Nassau County’s jail following his arrest in the Sept. 16 death of Khaseen Morris, 16.

News of his indictment emerged Tuesday at a Mineola court conference. Prosecutors didn’t announce the specific charges against Flach – saying the investigation was ongoing. He hasn’t yet been arraigned in Nassau County Court on the indictment.

But court records Newsday obtained show a grand jury on Tuesday indicted Flach on a second-degree murder charge and a count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

"That's great," Morris' sister, Keyanna Morris, 30, said Thursday when learning of the indictment charges. "I'll feel even better when I know justice is fully served."

On Tuesday, Morris' family had heralded news of Flach's indictment as the "first step" toward finding peace.

Flach maintains his innocence and put in a not-guilty plea at his initial arraignment in District Court following his surrender and arrest in the case last week.

Flach's attorney, Edward Sapone, reacted to the indictment charges Thursday by saying "evidence wil show" his client didn't commit a crime.

"Based on the prosecution's theory, these charges come as no surprise. We did not want the indictment delayed. We remain 100 percent confident, and at the appropriate time we will expose what really happened that day," he added.

Nassau District Attorney's Office spokesman Brendan Brosh declined to comment Thursday.

Nassau police have said the violence broke out after Morris went to a strip mall near his school knowing the ex-boyfriend of a girl he was friendly with wanted to confront him.

The victim’s family has said Morris texted the ex-boyfriend to say he wasn’t dating the girl but had walked her home from a party.

Police have said Flach and his friends, a group of six or seven in all, sought out Morris and charged at him and “his couple of friends” before Flach stabbed him once in the heart.

Others may face charges, according to police, who last week issued a public warning to teens who were involved or at the scene, telling them to come forward with their version of events.