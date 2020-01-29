The Nassau district attorney's office handed over grand jury testimony Wednesday to attorneys for five of the Long Beach teenagers facing second-degree gang assault charges following the after-school brawl that led to the deadly stabbing of an Oceanside High School senior.

The disclosures happened as the teenagers appeared in Nassau County Court for a routine conference while the family of slaying victim Khaseen Morris, 16, watched from one of the Mineola courtroom’s front rows.

Acting State Supreme Court Justice Howard Sturim conferred privately at the bench with attorneys involved in the case but didn’t go on the record with any public proceedings.

Attorneys for some of the defendants said later that the prosecution had handed out CDs with the grand jury testimony of all witnesses except one — a witness whose testimony is the subject of negotiations.

The defendants who were in court Wednesday were: Haakim Mechan, 19; Marquis Stephens Jr., 18; Javonte Neals, 18: Sean Merritt, 18: and Taj Woodruff, 17.

An indictment charges them — and two other teens who were 16 at the time — with the felony gang assault offense in connection with the September attack on Morris.

The teenager died after prosecutors say Tyler Flach, 19, of Lido Beach, stabbed him in the heart during the fight at an Oceanside strip mall.

Flach, who is due in court Thursday for a conference, has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges.

Attorney William Kephart, who represents Stephens, said after court Wednesday that the grand testimony that was handed over was essentially the “meat and potatoes” or “main pieces of evidence.”

“In a case with multiple people, now we can attach details specifically to actions of each individual defendant” as alleged by witnesses, he added.

The prosecution withheld the grand jury testimony of one witness, Kephart added, saying there are negotiations going on regarding the disclosure of that evidence.

“The district attorney, at this point, wants to protect one of their witnesses. And at the same time, we want to accomplish discovery. So this negotiation could achieve both goals," he said.

Attorney Lawrence Carrà, who represents Neals, said it’s possible the testimony of the “additional significant witness” could be disclosed under an agreement whereby defense attorneys would have to keep that person’s identity confidential after the testimony was handed over.

Carrà also said Wednesday that it appeared the prosecution was focusing on Flach’s case first.

Lawyers for the other defendants either declined to comment or left court without commenting.

Authorities have alleged Flach and his friends charged at Morris and his friends before Flach fatally wounded Morris.

The violence broke out after Morris went to the location knowing the ex-boyfriend of a girl he'd befriended wanted to confront him, according to police.

Morris had texted the ex-boyfriend to say he wasn't dating the girl, but had walked her home from a party, according to the victim's family.

The victim’s sister Keyanna Morris said when she heard grand jury testimony had been handed over that it was “good sign” that the case was moving along.

She said her family plans to return to court Thursday for Flach's court conference.

“We know it’s going to be a long process until trial. As usual … we’re just going to stick it out and stay strong and continue to show support for my brother,” said Morris, 30.

The five Long Beach teenagers are due back in court Feb. 26.