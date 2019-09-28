Suspects in Oceanside stabbing to be arraigned

Nassau County police escorted to court Saturday morning five Long Beach teens who have been charged in connection with the stabbing death of an Oceanside High School 16-year-old.

Haakim Mechan, 19; Marquis Stephens Jr., 18; Javonte Neals, 18; Taj Woodruff, 17; and Sean Merritt, 17, were set to be arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead. They are each charged with second-degree gang assault connected to the Sept. 16 stabbing of Khaseen Morris in an after school fight at an Oceanside strip mall on Brower Avenue.

Two additional 16-year-old suspects arrested Friday were also charged with gang assault, but were not named by police because they are minors.

“They were all active participants in the attack, physically hitting and throwing him to the ground,” Nassau County Homicide Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said at a press conference Saturday morning. “Each one of them had an active role. They came with the intention to seriously hurt him. Khaseen got killed as a result.”

Fitzpatrick said the attack began over jealousy because Morris was with the ex-girlfriend of one of the juvenile suspects.

“We’ll never answer why a young 16-year-old man had to die on the streets of Nassau County, stabbed during a brutal attack,” Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said during the press conference.

The arrests came a day after Newsday reported that Tyler Flach, 18, of Lido Beach, had been indicted on a second-degree murder charge and a weapon offense in the Sept. 16 death of Morris.

Flach, who maintains his innocence, is being held without bail following his arrest last week.

The funeral for Morris, who would have turned 17 next month, will be Saturday in Oceanside.

As his family made final preparations Friday for his service, his sister, Keyanna Morris, 30, took comfort in learning that more suspects were in custody.

“People cannot do this to someone so good and think there’s not going to be any kind of justice,” she said earlier in the day after Newsday first reported the arrests.

Authorities have said Morris succumbed to a single stab wound to his chest hours after the brawl took place at about 3:45 p.m. in a Brower Avenue strip mall near his school.

Nassau police previously have said the violence broke out after Morris went to the strip mall location knowing the ex-boyfriend of a girl he was friendly with wanted to confront him.

The victim’s family has said Morris had texted the ex-boyfriend to say he wasn’t dating the girl but had walked her home from a party.

Police have alleged Flach was among a group of young men who charged at Morris and his group of friends and that a melee ensued, in which Flach plunged a knife into Morris and pierced his heart.

Last week, police issued a public warning to teens who were involved or at the scene, telling them to come forward with their versions of events.

At least three of the suspects arrested Friday are current Long Beach High School students, and at least two are graduates of the school, multiple sources close to the case said. Some of them surrendered at police headquarters while in the company of their attorneys.

Morris was the youngest of four children and had just started school in Oceanside weeks earlier after his family moved there from Freeport over the summer.

The victim’s family previously called Flach’s indictment the “first step” toward peace and vowed to be in court “every step of the way” for criminal case proceedings.

But Flach’s attorney, Edward Sapone, has said evidence will show his client didn’t commit a crime and the defense “will expose what really happened that day” at “the appropriate time.”