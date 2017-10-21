An Oceanside woman was arrested Saturday on charges of lodging false complaints against a rival with whom she was having a dispute, Nassau County police said.
Domenica Califano, 52, was at her home on Trinity Street when police arrived to arrest her Saturday morning, authorities said. She initially ran into her house and refused to come out before surrendering around 10:30 a.m., police said.
Police said Califano made false written statements and had her 14-year-old niece corroborate the tale.
Califano was charged with falsely reporting an incident in the third degree, false written statement and conspiracy in the fifth degree and other charges.
She is expected to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Sunday.
