A Nassau County police officer was injured Saturday while trying to subdue a suspect involved in a fight at Roosevelt Field mall in East Garden City, authorities said.

The officer suffered an abrasion and pain to his right eye and swelling to his left knee and was transported to a hospital for treatment, officials said.

According to detectives, police officers responded at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday to a 911 call reporting a fight at the mall on Old Country Road. When the officers arrived, they found “a male screaming and acting irrational,” officials said.

While attempting to place the suspect under arrest, he “began to resist by flailing his arms, kicking his legs and refusing to be handcuffed” and “fell to the ground,” police said.

Police identified the suspect as Jarret Rivera, 23, of Rosedale. He was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and disorderly conduct.

Rivera was scheduled for arraignment Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.