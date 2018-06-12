A man and woman are under arrest Tuesday after they fled from police in a stolen sport utility vehicle, crashing into several other vehicles, including a Hempstead Village police car, and nearly striking an officer who then fired two shots at the suspects, law enforcement officials said.

The suspects, who were not immediately identified, kept going after the confrontation with police and crashed into a box truck at the intersection of Westbury Boulevard and Fairview Boulevard, according to Hempstead Village Police Lt. Vincent Montera.

The driver of the box truck had to be extricated from the vehicle, police officials said.

The driver, Angelo Fuentes, 50, of Hempstead, who owns a construction company, is being treated at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow for a broken ankle and fractured spine, said his son-in-law Jose Campos, 31.

“It could have been worse,” said Campos, also of Hempstead. “It could have been his life. He basically escaped death.”

The incident, police said, began at 7:09 a.m. when Hempstead police received information about a Ford Explorer, stolen out of Suffolk County, that was located on Front Street.

Hempstead Village police initiated a traffic stop but the driver fled, “striking several parked cars, a police vehicle and nearly hitting a police officer,” Montera said.

A Hempstead Village police officer, who has not been identified, fired two shots at the vehicle but did not strike anyone, Montera said. The vehicle then continued to flee down Westbury Boulevard before it crashed into the box truck.

The police car suffered moderate damage to its front end, Montera said.

With Kadia Goba