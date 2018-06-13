A Roosevelt woman is facing assault charges after she fled police Tuesday in a stolen sport utility vehicle, crashing into several vehicles and nearly striking a Hempstead police officer, according to a criminal complaint.

Marjorie Nelson, 23, was arraigned Wednesday at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, where she is recovering from her injuries after she crashed a stolen Ford Explorer into a box truck, prosecutors said.

The owner of the truck suffered a spinal fracture, two broken ankles, multiple broken ribs and other internal injuries, police said. A family member identified him Tuesday as Angelo Fuentes, 50, of Hempstead.

Nelson was charged with one count each of first- and second-degree assault, second-degree unlawful fleeing from police, third-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree criminal possession of weapon and leaving the scene of an accident, officials said.

Nassau District Court Judge Joy Watson set bail at $500,000 bond or $400,000 cash. Nelson, who was represented by Legal Aid, is due back in court Friday.

Ray Settles, 32, of Roosevelt, who was in the car with Nelson during the chase, was not charged, a law enforcement official said.

Hempstead police received information at 7 a.m. about a 2018 black Ford Explorer, stolen from Suffolk County, that was on Front Street, police said.

The village police attempted to pull the SUV over, but Nelson took off, striking several parked cars, a police vehicle and nearly hitting an officer, officials said.

A village officer, whose name was not disclosed, fired twice at the SUV but did not hit anyone, said Hempstead Police Lt. Vincent Montera.

The complaint said the SUV hit with a fence and another vehicle and Nelson then fled the scene “at a high rate of speed” with marked Hempstead police vehicles following with lights and sirens activated.

The SUV crashed into a 2004 Chevrolet Express truck at the intersection of Westbury Boulevard and Fairview Boulevard, police said.

Fuentes, who owns a construction company, had to be extricated from the vehicle, police officials said.