An Old Bethpage man stabbed his mother and father with a knife during a domestic disturbance on Barry Lane Sunday, according to Nassau police.

Myron Mycio, 24, was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree assault and fourth-degree possession of a weapon. He will be arraigned Monday in First District Court in Hempstead.

According to Nassau detectives, police were called to the home after Mycio stabbed his 62-year-old father and 61-year-old mother.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital where they were treated for non-life threatening wounds.