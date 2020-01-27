TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Man charged with stabbing parents in Old Bethpage home

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
An Old Bethpage man stabbed his mother and father with a knife during a domestic disturbance on Barry Lane Sunday, according to Nassau police. 

Myron Mycio, 24, was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree assault and fourth-degree possession of a weapon. He will be arraigned Monday in First District Court in Hempstead. 

According to Nassau detectives, police were called to the home after Mycio stabbed his 62-year-old father and 61-year-old mother. 

Both victims were transported to an area hospital where they were treated for non-life threatening wounds.

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

