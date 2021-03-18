A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a Hempstead teen in December, Nassau police said.

Police found the teen, Omarion Jackson, 17, who had been shot multiple times, on Dartmouth Street in Hempstead on Dec. 21 after being alerted by the ShotSpotter system around 9:30 p.m. Jackson died from his injuries in the hospital, police said.

Jayden Woods of Hempstead has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. His arraignment is set for Thursday.