TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Arrest made in fatal shooting of Hempstead teen, Nassau police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a Hempstead teen in December, Nassau police said.

Police found the teen, Omarion Jackson, 17, who had been shot multiple times, on Dartmouth Street in Hempstead on Dec. 21 after being alerted by the ShotSpotter system around 9:30 p.m. Jackson died from his injuries in the hospital, police said.

Jayden Woods of Hempstead has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. His arraignment is set for Thursday.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

VIRTUAL: SEASONAL ALLERGY RELIEF Herbalist Marney White Seniors Calendar: Events from March 21 to 28
Sisters Lauren, left, and Samantha Mason, both of Way to Go! Hicksville sisters create flute masks
Jillian Zhang, an eighth-grader at Plainview-Old Bethpage Middle Nassau School Notebook: Students sweep design contest
Jillian Zhang, an eighth-grader at Plainview-Old Bethpage Middle Suffolk School Notebook: Students sweep flag contest
Harpreet Rattu, an eighth-grader at Henry L. Stimson Way to Go! Eighth-grader creates care packages
A page from the book of Ecclesiastes, the God Squad: From the mailbag
Didn’t find what you were looking for?