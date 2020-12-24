Nassau County police have identified a Hempstead teen who was fatally shot Monday.

Omarion Jackson, 17, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in front of 158 Dartmouth St. in Hempstead at 9:30 p.m. Monday, police said.

Police responded to the shooting after a shot spotter gunshot sensor notification, police said.

Jackson was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Police have not reported any arrests. Authorities are asking anyone with information to make anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.