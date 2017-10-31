Long Island’s more than 100 supervised sex offenders will be closely monitored and subject to special conditions on Tuesday to ensure the safety of children on Halloween, state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said.

“DOCCS is committed to public safety and our dedicated Community Supervision staff will be closely supervising all sex offenders who are on parole throughout the evening,” acting Commissioner Anthony J. Annucci said in a statement. “Parents should feel comfortable allowing their children to participate in Halloween festivities without worrying about their safety, and that is why the Department continues its commitment to this special operation year after year.”

This is the 12th year of the Operation Halloween program, according to a news release, and according a department spokeswoman who said there are 94 supervised sex offenders on parole in Suffolk County and 35 in Nassau.

The approximately 2,700 sex offenders under supervision throughout the state will be contacted by their parole officer on Halloween night, the release added.

The department has imposed the following special conditions on sex offenders:

•Beginning in the early afternoon on Halloween, or immediately following the end of their work day or completion of an approved community program, all sex offender parolees are to remain in their residence until 6 a.m. the following morning.

•Sex offender parolees cannot open their doors, distribute candy or partake in the act of “trick-or-treating.”

•Sex offender parolees cannot wear any costume, mask or other disguises.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In addition, officials said, county probation departments, which monitor approximately 5,000 sex offenders under probation supervision, also may have programs in place to monitor those offenders on Halloween. Those initiatives can vary from county to county, as probation departments are locally administered.

Parents can check the state’s sex offender registry as another way to help keep their children safe on Halloween or any other time of the year. Under state law, they can find out information about registered sex offenders by visiting www.criminaljustice.ny.gov/nsor to search for Level 2 — moderate risk — and Level 3 — high risk — sex offenders; calling 800-262-3257, option 1, for information about Level 1 — low risk — offenders or those offenders whose risk level has not yet been set by a judge; or visit www.nyalert.govegister to receive alerts whenever a Level 2 or 3 offender moves.