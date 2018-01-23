A woman who was set on fire by her abusive boyfriend described Tuesday for a Suffolk judge how she woke up to feel kerosene splashing on her legs.

She described the incident in Riverhead shortly before state Supreme Court Justice Mark Cohen sentenced Ryan Osborne, 30, of Calverton, to 10 years in prison for attempted murder and other charges. Osborne pleaded guilty last month.

The woman, whom Newsday is not naming because she is a domestic abuse victim, stood next to Assistant District Attorney Dana Brown while Brown read a statement the woman wrote about the incident last May. Despite an order of protection in her favor and a history of abuse, she had pitched a tent in Osborne’s backyard.

“I really don’t know where to begin, except to say how unnecessary this situation was for everyone involved,” the woman’s statement said. She acknowledged staying with Osborne even after he had hit her and forced her to get stitches in her face.

That night, as she felt the liquid splash on her legs, she said she heard Osborne tell her, “Hey, this is kerosene. I’m going to light you on fire.”

And then he did.

The worst part, she said, was the whooshing noise it made, like a propane grill getting lighted. She said she dived out of the tent and rolled on the ground to put out the flames.

“I could have been trapped and burned alive, and you were running away,” she wrote.

Her recovery was excruciating, she said. She described having blisters all over her body popped and drained in the hospital. She couldn’t go out in the sun, or new blisters would form.

“I search for my role in your actions,” she wrote. “What did I do so that someone would want me dead, and in such a gruesome manner?”

Brown called the woman standing next to her “courageous and strong,” and recommended a sentence of 18 years.

Defense attorney Rachit Anand of the Legal Aid Society said his client is remorseful and will live with what he did the rest of his life.

“He is not an evil person,” Anand said. “Malice does not reside in his heart.”

Anand said Osborne was the victim of childhood physical and sexual abuse — factors that don’t excuse what he did to his girlfriend, but ought to be considered.

“I’m very sorry about what I’ve done,” Osborne said. “She did not deserve that. No one deserves that.”

Cohen told the victim she was courageous for coming to court and said he hoped the sentencing will allow her to move on and find peace.

He said he wrestled with whether to honor the plea deal, but concluded that Osborne’s background and commitment to bettering himself warranted this sentence.

“In the end, this is a just result,” Cohen said.