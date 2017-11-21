Two men were arrested this past weekend in Southold Town after police said they shouted at other patrons at a vineyard, knocked over barrels and got physical with police after being asked to leave.

According to a police report, Nicolas D’Agostino, 22, of Syosset, and Tristan Alfano, 22, of Huntington, were charged with obstruction of government administration after a disturbance police responded to at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Osprey’s Dominion Vineyards in Peconic. D’Agostino, who turned 22 that day, arrived with Alfano and others at the vineyard as part of a large group on a party bus. Ilene McCaffrey, listed in the police report as the manager of the vineyard, said the group arrived “in an intoxicated condition.”

Vineyard employees told police the group entered the vineyard’s tasting room and began to get “very loud and were disturbing other customers” and yelling obscenities at another patron. After management asked the group to leave, they began knocking over wine barrels and throwing items on the ceiling of the tasting room. After police arrived, they advised the group to leave and began to escort them back to their bus.

At that point, police said, Alfano pushed one of the officers and was arrested. D’Agostino was arrested afterward when police said he tried to prevent officers from arresting Alfano and refused police commands to place his hands behind his back.

Southold Police Chief Martin Flatley said the pair have been released on $100 bail and are due back in Southold Town Court on Dec. 15.

Flatley added that while the vineyard did not often have such incidents, police have anticipated rough crowds could potentially be attracted to other local vineyards since Vineyard 48 closed in October. The state Liquor Authority pulled the Cutchogue vineyard’s liquor license after police received a number of complaints about fights, public sex and intoxicated patrons on or near the business.

However, Flatley added, most vineyards try to be cautious, noting some vineyards request reservations for large groups in advance and work with tour companies “that they trust” to bring in well-behaved guests.

Osprey’s Vineyards representatives did not return requests for comment.