TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 43° Good Afternoon
Scattered Clouds 43° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

School: Trespasser reported at Our Lady of Victory elementary

The incident was the second involving reported trespassing in the Catholic parish’s building in the past two years.

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Authorities are investigating a report of an “unauthorized individual” entering Our Lady of Victory Parish Elementary School in Floral Park early Tuesday and staying more than two hours, according to a spokesman.

In an emailed statement, Diocese of Rockville Centre spokesman Sean Dolan said the trespasser entered the Bellmore Street building at about 12:05 a.m. and that security cameras showed the person leaving at about 2:20 a.m.

“No one was hurt and no property appears to be taken from the school,” the statement said. “This incident is under investigation by the Floral Park Police Department.”

The statement gave no further details but added, “The safety of the children and the security of the building is the number one priority. We will keep you informed regarding any new developments pending the outcome of the investigation.”

A representative from the Floral Park Village police did not return calls for comment.

The incident was the second involving reported trespassing at the school in the past two years.

In 2015 a Brentwood man was charged with entering the front door of the school at about 1 p.m. on June 8 of that year, then walking down the stairs into a men’s bathroom during a fire drill, police said.

At the time of the 2015 incident, Dolan said school visitors were required to enter the school through a specific door that has a buzzer and they were required to sign in and out. Dolan said the man had entered the school through an unlocked front door for students.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted midday that he De Blasio won’t meet with Trump at White House
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and acting Nassau Curran picks Ryder for Nassau’s top cop
Shantavia Davis, 33, at police headquarters in Mineola DA: Postal carrier stole credit cards from mail
Goldfish Swim School in Farmingdale is hosting a LI swim school to host free grand opening party
Timothy Tenke, center, now mayor and former Glen Council, new mayor spar over legal counsel
The LIRR station at Atlantic Terminal in an LIRR: On or close into Atlantic Terminal
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE