Authorities are investigating a report of an “unauthorized individual” entering Our Lady of Victory Parish Elementary School in Floral Park early Tuesday and staying more than two hours, according to a spokesman.

In an emailed statement, Diocese of Rockville Centre spokesman Sean Dolan said the trespasser entered the Bellmore Street building at about 12:05 a.m. and that security cameras showed the person leaving at about 2:20 a.m.

“No one was hurt and no property appears to be taken from the school,” the statement said. “This incident is under investigation by the Floral Park Police Department.”

The statement gave no further details but added, “The safety of the children and the security of the building is the number one priority. We will keep you informed regarding any new developments pending the outcome of the investigation.”

A representative from the Floral Park Village police did not return calls for comment.

The incident was the second involving reported trespassing at the school in the past two years.

In 2015 a Brentwood man was charged with entering the front door of the school at about 1 p.m. on June 8 of that year, then walking down the stairs into a men’s bathroom during a fire drill, police said.

At the time of the 2015 incident, Dolan said school visitors were required to enter the school through a specific door that has a buzzer and they were required to sign in and out. Dolan said the man had entered the school through an unlocked front door for students.