A Centereach school's soccer field has been vandalized several times since December, and with damage estimates now totaling over $38,000, Suffolk police on Friday said they were offering a cash reward for anyone who helps investigators solve the case.

Multiple light poles were knocked over during the night between Dec. 16 and Dec. 17 at the Our Savior New American School soccer facility, which is located on Hawkins Road, the police said.

The police have been called back at least two times since then. On May 3 and May 9, for example, they found light fixtures, signs and the sprinkler system all had been damaged, police said.

Anyone can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app that can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or visiting www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.