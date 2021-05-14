TODAY'S PAPER
Reward offered for arrest in Centereach soccer field vandalism 

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public's help to identify and locate the person or people who vandalized a Centereach soccer field multiple times since December.

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A Centereach school's soccer field has been vandalized several times since December, and with damage estimates now totaling over $38,000, Suffolk police on Friday said they were offering a cash reward for anyone who helps investigators solve the case.

Multiple light poles were knocked over during the night between Dec. 16 and Dec. 17 at the Our Savior New American School soccer facility, which is located on Hawkins Road, the police said.

The police have been called back at least two times since then. On May 3 and May 9, for example, they found light fixtures, signs and the sprinkler system all had been damaged, police said.

Anyone can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app that can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or visiting www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

