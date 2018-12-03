TODAY'S PAPER
Couple charged after child found where woman overdosed on heroin, cops say

Responding officers determined their daughter was in the room with an exposed needle, drug paraphernalia and drug residue, police said.

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
A Levittown man was trying to revive a woman who had a possible heroin overdose Monday when officers who arrived to help found the two had their 4-year-old child in a room with drug paraphernalia, Nassau police said.

Brian Altman, 34, and Cynthia Kyro, 28, were arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

Altman tried to revive Kyro at their Eden Lane home just before 4:50 a.m., police said. Officers then gave the woman Narcan, a drug overdose antidote, and performed CPR, police said. Kyro regained consciousness and was taken to the hospital, police said.

Officers determined the couple had their daughter in the room with an exposed needle, drug paraphernalia and drug residue, police said. The girl was left in the custody of a family member, authorities said.

Altman was arraigned Monday, but bail details and the name of his attorney were not immediately available. Kyro will be arraigned when medically possible, police said.

