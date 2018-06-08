An investigation involving multiple overdoses in the area of Freeport and Baldwin over the past few weeks led to the arrest of a Freeport man on gun and drug charges, police said Friday.

Robert Williams, 56, was arrested at 12:10 p.m. Thursday on North Long Beach Avenue in Freeport on charges of criminal sale of a controlled substance, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, Nassau County police said.

He was to be arraigned Friday in First District Court in Hempstead.

The Long Island Heroin Task Force along with the Freeport Police Department found about 65 grams of heroin and a quantity of methadone in Williams’ possession, police said.

A search of his home also yielded two loaded .380-caliber handguns, a loaded 12-gauge shotgun, ammunition, packing materials, scales and a money counting machine, police said.