Long Island

Woman in Oyster Bay bar accused of attacking police officers

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Print

A woman was arrested on Saturday night at an Oyster Bay bar after attacking police officers helping the woman’s injured acquaintance, according to a news release from the Nassau County Police Department.

The news release did not say what precipitated the woman’s alleged behavior, nor how the other woman had been injured.

The arrested woman is Celeste Rodriguez, 27, of Brooklyn, who is accused of becoming "irate and violent towards the officers." She "began to punch, kick, headbutt and bite one of the officers," but after "a brief struggle the defendant was placed into custody," according to the release, which said the bitten officer was treated at a hospital.

Rodriguez is charged with assault and obstructing governmental administration. She was to be arraigned Sunday, according to the release, but as of late Sunday afternoon, no records had been generated in the state courts’ public database. It was not clear whether she is represented by an attorney.

The altercation, at about 10:55 p.m. happened at Cooper Bluff Waterfront Bar, whose website says the bar’s motto is "anchor down, drink up." The release did not say whether either had been patrons at the bar, which could not be reached for comment Sunday afternoon.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

