Oyster Bay commissioner pleads not guilty to leaving scene

Town Public Works Commissioner Richard Lenz is accused of leaving the scene of an accident, which resulted in ‘extensive damage,’ according to the victim’s statement.

Attorney Dennis Lemke, left, with his client, Oyster

Attorney Dennis Lemke, left, with his client, Oyster Bay Public Works Commissioner Richard Lenz, walk out of the First District Court in Hempstead on Friday. Photo Credit: Ted Phillips

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
Oyster Bay Public Works Commissioner Richard Lenz pleaded not guilty to a charge of leaving the scene of an accident in First District Court in Hempstead Friday.

Judge Maxine Broderick set a return date of June 12, and Lenz was released on his own recognizance.

Lenz, 67, allegedly struck a 2017 Lexus with his Dodge Charger on April 20 while driving southbound on the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway, also known as Route 135, according to court documents. The victim said, in a written statement cited in the document, that she was sideswiped while merging from the left lane to the center lane.

“The victim pulled over to the side of the highway but the driver of the Dodge Charger continued going southbound and did not stop to exchange any information with the victim or waited for the police to arrive,” the statement said. “The victim did sustain extensive damage to her driver side door and front fender.”

Earlier reports, based on information provided by a Nassau County Police Department spokesman, said there had been no damage or injuries reported.

The accident occurred at 4:28 p.m., according to a desk appearance ticket issued to Lenz. Nassau County police said previously that Lenz turned himself in at 9 p.m. on the day of the accident after police visited his Farmingdale home.

The vehicle was traced to Lenz because a witness had gotten the license plate number of the vehicle, which was registered in his name, according to the court documents.

In a statement cited in the documents, Lenz said the other car had swerved into his lane while he drove southbound on Route 135.

“I thought our mirror struck, and when I did not see any damage on my mirror I continued driving home,” the statement said.

Lenz’s attorney, Dennis Lemke of Mineola, declined to comment on behalf of his client following the arraignment Friday.

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011. Over his career he has covered state government in Albany, municipal finance, local government, crime, economic development and armed conflict.

