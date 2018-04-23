A court date for Oyster Bay Public Works Commissioner Richard W. Lenz has been set for May 11 for a charge of leaving the scene of an accident, Nassau County police said Monday.

Police said Monday that the accident on the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway occurred at 4:28 p.m. on Friday, and Lenz turned himself in at 9 p.m. He was issued a desk appearance ticket to appear in First District Court in Hempstead.

Following an investigation Friday, police visited Lenz’s home but no one answered, a Nassau County police department spokesman said Sunday. Public records show Lenz, 67, lives in Farmingdale.

Police said Sunday no injuries or damage were reported. The accident occurred near exit 10 on the southbound side of the expressway, also known as State Route 135, police said.

The charge is a misdemeanor.

Oyster Bay spokesman Brian Nevin said in an email Sunday that Lenz was not working at the time of the accident.

Lenz did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The town board appointed Lenz to his position in February 2017 to replace his predecessor, Richard Betz. Lenz, an engineer, had previously worked for the town and returned to government last year after having worked for Woodbury-based D & B Engineers and Architects P.C.