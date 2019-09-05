A Republican club official who was former Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto’s longtime campaign manager pleaded guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor following his 2017 indictment on corruption charges.

Richard Porcelli, 72, of Ronkonkoma, pleaded guilty in Nassau County Court as part of a deal in which he’ll serve 25 hours of community service and get a 1-year conditional discharge.

That means the former North Massapequa Republican Club deputy executive leader will face no other punishment if he stays out of legal trouble for a certain amount of time.

A June 2017 indictment charged Porcelli with two counts of official misconduct and one count of sixth-degree conspiracy, all misdemeanors.

Prosecutors had alleged Porcelli was part of a scheme to illegally hire an Oyster Bay employee at an inflated salary and then fire him that also involved Venditto.

The district attorney’s office claimed that while Porcelli wasn’t a town employee, he was Venditto’s “right-hand” man and Oyster Bay employees took direction from him because he had the power of the supervisor behind him.

He had been facing up to a year in prison if found guilty of the top count against him.

The indictment was one of three that grew out of a wide-ranging investigation by Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas’ office that included extensive use of wiretaps and took aim at what she said was “pervasive corruption” in Oyster Bay’s government.

Venditto pleaded guilty in July to two corruption charges in a deal that left him a convicted felon and stripped him of his law license but included no jail time or probation.

Venditto admitted as part of his plea bargain that while Oyster Bay was in a fiscal crisis he authorized the hiring of a part-time Parks Department worker.

The former politician said he did so at the request of late Oyster Bay Planning and Development Commissioner Frederick Ippolito and for the benefit of Ippolito — who was in a relationship with the Parks Department employee’s mother.

Porcelli’s attorney, Robert Caliendo, said after court that his client was pleased to resolve the matter with a plea to the lowest charge against him.

“He played a very minor role in what occurred. He wasn’t even an Oyster Bay town employee at the time. At 72 years old, he’s eager to move on with his life.”

The Manhattan attorney added that his client no longer has a leadership title with the North Massapequa Republican Club.