The man who had owned and led an Old Bethpage paving company that carried out public contracts worth millions of dollars pleaded guilty Thursday to a corruption charge following his 2017 indictment alongside a handful of others with government connections in Oyster Bay.

Elia “Aly” Lizza, who had been the president of Carlo Lizza & Sons Paving Inc., admitted in Nassau County Court to one count of second-degree bribery, a felony.

The 72-year-old Oyster Bay Cove resident said he paid about $1.6 million in bribes to the late Oyster Bay Planning and Development Commissioner Frederick Ippolito.

State Supreme Court Justice Charles Wood committed to giving Lizza a "non-jail disposition" under a plea deal that also involves an agreement to drop charges against Lizza's wife at the husband's April sentencing.

Marisa Lizza had faced the same 40 criminal charges as her husband, which included 19 felony bribery counts, along with felony charges of rewarding official misconduct and defrauding the government, and a misdemeanor conspiracy count.

In addition, an indictment charged their paving company with 13 criminal counts, including bribery.

Attorney Stephen Scaring put in a guilty plea Thursday on the company's behalf to the same second-degree bribery count. Under the overall deal, the Lizzas also will forfeit $350,000 as a penalty.

Both husband and wife had faced up to five to 15 years in prison if convicted of the top count against them, Nassau prosecutors said previously.

“Mr. Lizza accepted responsibility today for giving money to a public official. The reasons for the payments were extraordinarily complicated and largely consistent with his innocence,” the husband’s attorney, John Carman, said in a statement.

The Garden City lawyer added that the judge’s “willingness to impose a sentence without jail and the District Attorney’s agreement to dismiss the indictment against his wife Marisa, made it impossible for him to assume the risk of a trial.”

Carman said after court that the indictment effectively ended the company's ability to conduct business and the enterprise had to be dissolved.

Prosecutor Jesse Aviram told the judge Thursday that his office was seeking a 1 to 3 year prison term for Elia "Aly" Lizza, but would consent to the dismissal of charges against Marisa Lizza, 64, at her husband's sentencing since the understanding was that the husband would "exculpate his wife."

In pleading guilty, the husband told the judge that he moved money from a corporate banking account to a personal account and had his wife write checks to Ippolito but she "did not know the purpose of these payments to him."

Nassau prosecutors had alleged the Lizzas paid Ippolito, who died in June 2017 while serving a federal tax evasion sentence, $1.6 million in bribes for negotiating anticipated payments topping $20 million to their company from a housing project developer.

Prosecutors said Ippolito, at the same time, also controlled oversight of the rezoning that would permit the construction. The project was a $150 million senior citizen housing complex known as Cantiague Commons — which was never built.

The couple’s June 2017 indictment followed a 14-month probe that included extensive use of wiretaps and what Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas called an “interconnected web of public corruption” in Oyster Bay government.

Former Town Supervisor John Venditto, also among those indicted, pleaded guilty in July in a deal that stripped him of his law license and made him a felon but also included no jail time.

Venditto admitted in part that he advocated and voted for the approval of the rezoning application to permit the application, while aware Ippolito, as a town commissioner, also had a financial interest in the deal.

Singas said in a statement Thursday that the case "exposed a shocking betrayal of the public trust at the highest levels of Oyster Bay’s leadership."

The district attorney added: “This complex and lengthy investigation uncovered a massive bribery scheme that laid bare how town government worked for the rich and politically connected and left hardworking taxpayers behind. Thanks to our prosecutors, this crooked enterprise is out of business, and Aly Lizza and former Supervisor John Venditto are convicted felons.”

The Lizzas’ paving company won about $100 million in publicly bid Nassau County contracts from 2002 to 2015, with the couple donating nearly $1 million in political donations to Nassau leaders and party committees during that same time, Newsday previously reported.

The company’s last contract with the Town of Oyster Bay for road work was worth $22.1 million and expired in 2016.

Marc Gann, an attorney for Marisa Lizza, said Thursday his client "didn't have any involvement in anything that was really going on at the Town of Oyster Bay."

He added: "We acknowledge that she signed these checks that were payable to Fred Ippolito but beyond that ... she really had no involvement in any conversations, communications or anything that took place."

Prosecutors didn't immediately comment.