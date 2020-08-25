A judge on Tuesday sentenced ex-paving co-owner Elia "Aly" Lizza to a 3-year conditional discharge for paying about $1.6 million in bribes to a now-late Oyster Bay commissioner as part of what Nassau's district attorney called a "web of public corruption" running through the town.

State Supreme Court Justice Charles Wood sentenced Elia “Aly” Lizza, 72, in a virtual proceeding. It followed the Oyster Bay Cove resident’s guilty plea in January to a felony bribery charge.

The judge cited Lizza’s battle with throat cancer, his age and his increased risk to viruses or other illnesses in meting out the penalty — saying he initially intended to sentence the defendant to probation.

The former owner and CEO of now-dissolved Carlo Lizza & Sons Paving Inc. also agreed to forfeit $350,000 as part of a plea deal in which Wood dropped corruption charges against Lizza’s wife, Marisa Lizza, 65.

Earlier this year, the husband admitted to paying off Frederick Ippolito, who had served as Oyster Bay’s Planning and Development commissioner. Ippolito died in federal prison following a tax evasion conviction and shortly before authorities unsealed charges against him in the Nassau corruption case.

A grand jury had indicted Marisa Lizza on the same 40 charges as her husband, including bribery, rewarding official misconduct and defrauding the government. Each had faced up to five to 15 years in prison if convicted of the top charge against them.

An attorney for the couple’s former Old Bethpage-based company, which went out of business after the indictments, previously put in a guilty plea to bribery for the entity.

The couple’s arrests followed a series of 2017 corruption indictments that ensnared several people with ties to the town, including late Oyster Bay Supervisor John Venditto, after Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas said her office uncovered “a shocking and interconnected web of corruption” in the town.

Singas said in a statement Tuesday that Lizza was an "active participant" in Oyster Bay's corrupt system and bribed Ippolito to secure a deal worth millions to develop housing in Hicksville.

"This case exposed a brazen pay-to-play culture in Oyster Bay Government that included bribery, rampant nepotism and illegal favors for the friends and family of those in power,” the district attorney said.

The investigation, Singas added, "exposed how a dysfunctional government in Oyster Bay benefited crooked contractors and local officials, while honest taxpayers and business owners who played by the rules were shut out."

Attorney John Carman, who represented Elia Lizza, said in a statement that his client and his client’s wife “have already suffered consequences far beyond anything that the law would allow.”

He added that Wood’s sentence was “in large measure, an acknowledgment of the severity of the costs already imposed.”

Prosecutors had alleged the Lizzas paid Ippolito the bribes for negotiating anticipated payments topping $20 million to their company from a housing project developer.

Ippolito, then a commissioner, controlled oversight of the rezoning that would allow the construction, the district attorney’s office said. The project was a $150 million senior citizen housing complex known as Cantiague Commons – which was never built.

In pleading guilty, the husband said he moved money from a corporate account to a personal account and had his wife write checks to Ippolito but she “did not know the purpose of these payments.”

The wife’s attorney, Marc Gann, previously said his client signed checks “payable to Fred Ippolito” but wasn’t involved “in anything … going on at the Town of Oyster Bay.”

Venditto, who died in March from cancer, admitted during his 2019 guilty plea that he advocated and voted for approval of the rezoning application while knowing Ippolito, a commissioner, also had a financial interest in the deal.

Carlo Lizza & Sons Paving Inc. won about $100 million in Nassau contract from 2002 to 2015, with Lizza family members donating nearly $1 million to county leaders and political party committees in that same time.

Also Tuesday, Frank Antetomaso, a former Oyster Bay Public Works commissioner, pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct violation after prosecutors agreed to reduce his misdemeanor conspiracy charge.

Wood then sentenced him to a one-year conditional charge.

The plea followed an acquittal in 2018, when a jury found Antetomaso, 80, of Massapequa, not guilty of official misconduct and theft of services — other charges also stemming from the Oyster Bay probe.

Antetomaso's lawyer, Joseph Conway, said after the sentencing that his client hadn't been convicted of any crimes and after a three-year prosecution.

"He's basically been fully vindicated," he said. "We appreciate that the District Attorney saw fit to end the case this way as opposed to a potential lengthy trial."