Long Island Crime

Oyster Bay man charged with DWI, leaving scene of crash that left Nassau officer injured, police say

Christopher Drabin, of Oyster Bay, who is charged with leaving the scene of an accident that left a police officer injured, leaves Nassau Police headquarters in Mineola on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
An Oyster Bay man faces arraignment Tuesday, charged with leaving the scene of an accident that left a Nassau County police officer hospitalized with multiple nonlife-threatening injuries.

Police said the officer, who is assigned to the Second Precinct but whose identity was not released, was on duty Monday evening when his marked patrol unit traveling north on Berry Hill Road was struck by a southbound black Chevrolet Suburban in Oyster Bay Cove at about 8:30 p.m. The crash caused the police vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a tree, a police statement said.

Police said the driver of the Suburban, identified as Christopher Drabin, 55, of Cove Road, "fled the scene"  on McCouns Lane. More than an hour later, police said, Drabin returned, and he was placed under arrest and charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident with physical injury. Drabin also was issued summonses for what police described as "multiple" vehicle and traffic law violations.

Drabin is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead. It was not immediately clear if he is represented by counsel.

The officer was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries and police said he remained hospitalized Tuesday. His condition and the extent of his injuries was not known.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

