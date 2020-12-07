TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Oyster Bay officials warn of scammers setting up fake collection bins

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
As if 2020 hadn't brought enough ill will already, officials in the Town of Oyster Bay are warning of scammers setting up fake collection bins around the town — in order to turn the gift of holiday donations into ill-gotten personal profit.

Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino held a news conference Monday to warn local residents about "a recent influx of scam attempts" using the fake donation collection bins this holiday season, announcing a crackdown on any illegal solicitations, including the seizure of all illegal bins.

The scam is a relatively simple one, with scammers setting up real-looking bins in business parking lots in an effort to rip off residents who think they're doing something good by making a donation to the needy. Though the scam is an old one, officials said there's been an uptick in the ruse being played out this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials warn that legitimate collection bins are clearly marked with official charity and nonprofit logos, including contact information for the organization seeking the donations. If there's doubt about the legitimacy of a bin, officials said, residents should contact the organization in question for verification.

"With the holiday season upon us, many people are looking for ways to help others, especially during this pandemic," Saladino said in a statement, adding: "I caution residents who are looking for ways to donate clothing to the less fortunate to keep an eye out for scam collection bins that are being used to illegally take advantage of people’s generosity. Residents should be wary of collection bins with no identification, as these wooden structures often appear in parking lots with stencil lettering and no sign of legitimacy."

Officials said the town has already seized numerous bins, carting them off to a lot at the town department of public works.

The town is asking residents to report the location of any fake bins to the Code Compliance Bureau at 516-624-6200.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

