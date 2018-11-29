Law enforcement officials are advising residents how to avoid becoming the victim of “porch pirates” this holiday season.

The advice comes after Suffolk police earlier this month announced the arrest of a Wyandanch man in a rash of thefts of packages from at least eight residences in South Shore communities between Bay Shore and Bayport.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder on Thursday provided the following tips to those who are buying gifts online:

Choose the shipping option that requires a signature for delivery.

Track the delivery online so you can be home when it arrives.

Have the package delivered elsewhere, to work or perhaps to a friend's home during the day.

Leave a note advising the delivery service to bring the package to a neighbor.

Have the delivery service hold the package and then pick it up yourself.