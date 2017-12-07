A Queens man has been arrested on charges he stole holiday packages from the front of homes in four Nassau County communities, police said.

Peter Lee Dunbar, 24, was taken into custody at 10 a.m. Wednesday after police stopped his white van on Ocean Avenue in Malverne for lacking a front license plate, Lt. John Oddo of the Malverne Police Department said.

Inside the van, officers found proceeds from several larcenies, Oddo.

Dunbar was charged with thefts in Malverne, Rockville Centre, Valley Stream and Baldwin, and with driving with a suspended license, Oddo said.

Dunbar was scheduled to be arraigned later Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.

Malverne Police Chief John Aresta said earlier that there had been five such thefts since Nov. 11, with the latest happening Dec. 1 in Malverne.

“We had some last year but not to this level,” said Aresta, whose department has taken the lead in publicizing the crimes by thieves sometimes called “porch pirates.”

“It’s a crime of opportunity,” Aresta said, since there are a lot of deliveries during the holiday season, especially with the increase in online shopping. “It’s very easy.”

Police said they had surveillance video of both Dunbar and the white Chevrolet van Dunbar drove during the thefts.

The videos showed the thief walking up to houses as if he was making a delivery, but the box left behind was filled with garbage, used clothes or shoes, police said. He then leaves the front of the house with one of the other packages delivered earlier.

“We had four instances and we had another one Friday,” Aresta said. “We have video of the same van going up to the door and then leaving.”

Suffolk County police said they have had no reports of package thefts outside homes yet this season, though they are well aware that these crimes do happen at this time of year.

Residents should be “vigilant during the holiday season as the number of packages delivered and left outside of homes dramatically increases due to online gift shopping,” said Suffolk Assistant Police Commissioner Justin Meyers in a statement.

With Jim Staubitser