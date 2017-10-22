Two would-be robbers who didn’t quite get what they ordered in an East Meadow restaurant are scheduled for arraignment Sunday in First District Court in Hempstead, Nassau County police said.
Victor Garrison, 17, of Robert Street, and Edwin Pierre, 18, of Layton Street, both of Freeport, entered a Sonic restaurant on Hempstead Turnpike at 10 p.m. Saturday and announced a holdup, police said.
The pair threatened the use of a weapon, police said, though none was displayed. They then ordered all occupants to the floor.
“At that time, an off-duty MTA police officer, who was present took immediate police action and placed both defendants under arrest without incident,” Nassau police said in a news release.
No injuries were reported.
Garrison and Pierre were both were charged with two counts of second degree robbery, police said.
