Pair charged with Nassau County holdups, police say

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com
A man and a woman were charged with holding up two businesses last week, Nassau police said.

William Rios, 49, of Brooklyn, held a long gun when he and Tracey Janvier, 38, of Elmont, robbed the Dunkin Donuts on Dutch Broadway in Elmont on June 27, police said. They fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, and no one was injured, police said.

The day after that, they robbed the Happiness and Fortune Grocery Store in Valley Stream, police said.

Rios, of Powell Street, was charged with first-degree robbery and three counts of second-degree robbery. Janvier was charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Both are to be arraigned Saturday, police said.

