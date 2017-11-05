Two women have been charged in connection with the theft of a variety of merchandise worth more than $7,000 from HomeGoods stores in Port Washington, Rockville Centre and Westbury, Nassau County police said.

Police said Nataysia Dingle, 30, of Center Avenue, Bay Shore, and Shamiqwa Dixon, 22, of South 296th Street, Wyandanch, were arrested on Saturday and charged with third-degree larceny.

The suspects are scheduled for arraignment Sunday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Authorities said the theft at the HomeGoods on Old Shore Road in Port Washington happened on Thursday but that it was unclear when the other incidents occurred.

The Rockville Centre HomeGoods is located on North Village Avenue and the Westbury store is on Old Country Road.

Information about what types of merchandise was stolen was not immediately available.