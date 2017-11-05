This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 58° Good Morning
Overcast 58° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Cops: 2 women charged in thefts at Nassau HomeGoods stores

Nassau County police arrested Nataysia Dingle, 30, left,

Nassau County police arrested Nataysia Dingle, 30, left, and Shamiqwa Dixon, 22, and charged them with grand larceny that occurred in the HomeGoods store in Port Washington on Sept. 7, 2017. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Lisa Irizarry  lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Two women have been charged in connection with the theft of a variety of merchandise worth more than $7,000 from HomeGoods stores in Port Washington, Rockville Centre and Westbury, Nassau County police said.

Police said Nataysia Dingle, 30, of Center Avenue, Bay Shore, and Shamiqwa Dixon, 22, of South 296th Street, Wyandanch, were arrested on Saturday and charged with third-degree larceny.

The suspects are scheduled for arraignment Sunday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Authorities said the theft at the HomeGoods on Old Shore Road in Port Washington happened on Thursday but that it was unclear when the other incidents occurred.

The Rockville Centre HomeGoods is located on North Village Avenue and the Westbury store is on Old Country Road.

Information about what types of merchandise was stolen was not immediately available.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

A New York City police officer looks on NYC Marathon takes off under unprecedented security
Authorities are investigating an early morning hit-and-run crash Man struck, killed in hit-and-run, police say
Mostly cloudy, light rain expected for Long Island LI weather: Cloudy, damp with temps in 60s
The Finish Line of the New York City Officials: Beefed up security at NYC marathon
The projected 10 percent increase in pension costs Teacher pension costs may rise 10 percent in 2018-19
The Rev. Eric Olsen, pastor of Good Shepherd Church group enlists help to combat opioids
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE