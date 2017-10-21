Two men carrying weapons and drugs were arrested Friday in Bethpage, Nassau County police said.

Officers spotted Lloyd Morgan, 59, of Raleigh, North Carolina urinating in a gas station parking lot on Wantagh Avenue about 10:10 p.m. Friday, police said in a news release Saturday. Cops spotted a gravity knife in Morgan’s waist band as he walked back to a vehicle, police said.

Eugene Jones, 34, the vehicle’s driver, was spotted with a gun on the right side of his pants, police said.

Cops also found another gravity knife along with ecstasy, marijuana and other drugs, police said.

Both men were arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Morgan was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and disorderly conduct.

Jones, of Harrison Avenue in Bethpage, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, criminal possession of a firearm, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, criminal possession of marijuana in the fifth degree and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Morgan, who did not have an attorney listed, was ordered held on $25,000 bond or $12,500 cash, online court records show. Jones, whose attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment, was ordered held on $40,000 bond or $20,000 cash.