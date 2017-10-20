Considering the video surveillance evidence two suspects left in their wake at a Hampton Bays marina earlier this month, police investigators are hopeful this fish story won’t turn out to be a tale about the ones that got away.
Southampton Town police and Suffolk County Crime Stoppers released photos Friday of the two men, who they said stole fishing poles and tackle from at least four boats at Oakland’s Marina on Dune Road between 3:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Oct. 5.
This is no whale tale. Police said the stolen gear has an approximate value of $12,000.
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477. All calls will remain confidential.
