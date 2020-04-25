TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Morning
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
56° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Two men caught trying to break into parked cars in Wantagh, Nassau police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A Jeep Wrangler parked in Wantagh turned out to be stolen and two of its three occupants were arrested before dawn on Friday after someone called 911 with suspicions, Nassau police said.

The caller reported a "suspicious occupied vehicle" parked on Johnson Avenue, police said.

"The three were then observed exiting the car and while heading in different directions were seen attempting to open car doors on numerous parked vehicles," the police statement said.

The trio ran when officers arrived, police said.

With the help of Nassau police dogs and the State Police, Jamil Davis-Taylor, 18, and Jordan Satchell, 19, who live at the same Hempstead address, were found and now face multiple charges, police said. Police are still looking for the third man.

The Jeep was stolen earlier in Baldwin, police said, and items taken from vehicles in that community and the Franklin Square area were found inside, police said.

Davis-Taylor and Satchell were charged with grand larceny and possession of stolen property. Davis-Taylor also was charged with criminal trespass.

They are to be arraigned Saturday. It was not immediately clear if they were represented by attorneys.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Pixie, a 2-year-old at Last Hope Animal Rescue Amid pandemic, LI animal shelters are far from empty
Cold Spring Hills Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation Woodbury nursing home resident wants 'the truth'
Firefighters pay tribute to healthcare workers at NUMC Nassau officials rethink plans for NUMC after COVID-19
Rep. Lee Zeldin in Saint James on Dec. Brown: Who you gonna call? Lee Zeldin.
ProHEALTH Dental often handled patient concerns and emergencies COVID-19 pushes patients toward telemedicine
Dr. Kelly Henning. Ex-Bloomberg health adviser to help lead contact-tracing effort
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search