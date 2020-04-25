A Jeep Wrangler parked in Wantagh turned out to be stolen and two of its three occupants were arrested before dawn on Friday after someone called 911 with suspicions, Nassau police said.

The caller reported a "suspicious occupied vehicle" parked on Johnson Avenue, police said.

"The three were then observed exiting the car and while heading in different directions were seen attempting to open car doors on numerous parked vehicles," the police statement said.

The trio ran when officers arrived, police said.

With the help of Nassau police dogs and the State Police, Jamil Davis-Taylor, 18, and Jordan Satchell, 19, who live at the same Hempstead address, were found and now face multiple charges, police said. Police are still looking for the third man.

The Jeep was stolen earlier in Baldwin, police said, and items taken from vehicles in that community and the Franklin Square area were found inside, police said.

Davis-Taylor and Satchell were charged with grand larceny and possession of stolen property. Davis-Taylor also was charged with criminal trespass.

They are to be arraigned Saturday. It was not immediately clear if they were represented by attorneys.