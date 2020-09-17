A Patchogue man was arrested for burglarizing three car dealerships in the village since last month, including two dealerships early Thursday, Suffolk County police said.

Fifth Precinct Officer Kristofer Albrecht arrested 28-year-old Daniel Noble in Medford shortly before 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The arrest occurred about 2½ hours after an employee at the Nissan 112 dealership, 739 Route 112 in Patchogue, called 911 when he saw a "man attempting to find an open vehicle on the lot," police said in a statement.

The employee first noticed the man inside the garage bays of the car dealership through a security camera system, police said. He called 911 about 6 a.m. Thursday, authorities said.

Police said they later realized they received a 911 call at 7:45 a.m. Thursday reporting a burglary at Stevens Ford dealership, 507 Medford Ave. in Patchogue.

Police said in that incident, an unknown suspect burglarized the dealership overnight and stole a laptop, inspection stickers and keys to multiple vehicles before driving away from the lot in a 2015 white Ford Explorer.

"Detectives linked Noble to both burglaries and recovered stolen items," cops said.

In addition to Thursday’s burglaries and other crimes, police said, Noble burglarized Barons Honda, 17 Medford Ave. on Aug 17. He first burglarized Stevens Ford dealership on Aug. 30, police said.

Noble is charged with four counts of third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, and seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance, officials said.

He was being held overnight at the Fifth Precinct, police said. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at First District Court in Central Islip, cops said.