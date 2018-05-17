A village code enforcement officer was on duty when he had “unlawful sexual contact” in his marked vehicle with two women, each on a separate occasion, Suffolk police said in announcing his arrest Wednesday.

Dennis Fajardo, 28, of Rutledge Street in Brentwood, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on a charge of sexual misconduct in one case and forcible touching in the other.

Fajardo, a part-time public safety officer for Patchogue Village, was suspended after an investigation that started when one of the women made a complaint last weekend to village officials and Suffolk police, said Patchogue Mayor Paul Pontieri.

“Obviously, it’s not something we’ll tolerate,” Pontieri said. “Both morally and ethically. it’s just not about who we are . . . We reacted to her initial complaint and handed it to the police.”

Detectives from the major case unit said Fajardo was in uniform when he picked up a 35-year-old woman on Main Street about 4:30 a.m. April 16, drove her around, then parked and engaged in sexual contact.

Another woman, 24, also reported a similar story after being picked up about 4 a.m. May 13 on Main Street by a uniformed man in a marked village code enforcement vehicle, police said.

Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart and Pontieri will hold a news conference 10 a.m. Thursday on the arrest. Police Wednesday night did not release other details of the case.

“One of the reasons for the press conference is if there are more women out there, we would like them to advise us and make the complaint,” the mayor said.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The date of Fajardo’s hire was not immediately available.

Pontieri said part time village public safety officers do not go through the rigorous background checks required for police officers.

“Basically we take an application, like any position, you call the references,” the mayor said. “We don’t do the in-depth piece of investigation as you would if you were becoming a Suffolk cop or a New York City police officer. But we do a very typical background investigation of references.”