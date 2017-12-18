TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 53° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 53° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Patchogue man convicted of raping 8-year-old sentenced, DA says

Maximo Vera, who was found guilty of raping

Maximo Vera, who was found guilty of raping an 8-year-old, was sentenced to 25 years in prison, authorities said. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A Patchogue man found guilty of raping an 8-year-old girl and other sexual abuse charges in August has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, authorities said.

Maximo Vera, 38, of River Avenue, was sentenced Monday by state Supreme Court Justice Barbara Kahn, who presided over a two-week trial in which Vera was convicted of first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sex act, first-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child, according to court records.

Vera was acquitted of one count of first-degree sexual abuse.

During the trial, which began on July 31, prosecutors said Vera raped the victim during several months, from the winter of 2014 until June 2015.

He was arrested in September 2016 after the victim told her fifth-grade teacher, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said.

Vera’s attorney, Peter Bark of Huntington, declined to comment.

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Payments in lieu of taxes granted by the Audit blames school district for tax hikes
Demetrius Blackwell faces a maximum of life in Sentencing day for NYPD cop-killer
Brady Rymer and the Fa-La-Las, from left, Skylar Singer films music video featuring LI kids
Trooper Joseph J. Gallagher, 35, is in Official: State trooper in ‘fight of his life’
Firefighters respond to a crash at 2:30 a.m. Cops: Teen seriously hurt in early morning crash
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a Cuomo vetoes Nassau union ‘step’ raise bill
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE