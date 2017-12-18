A Patchogue man found guilty of raping an 8-year-old girl and other sexual abuse charges in August has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, authorities said.

Maximo Vera, 38, of River Avenue, was sentenced Monday by state Supreme Court Justice Barbara Kahn, who presided over a two-week trial in which Vera was convicted of first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sex act, first-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child, according to court records.

Vera was acquitted of one count of first-degree sexual abuse.

During the trial, which began on July 31, prosecutors said Vera raped the victim during several months, from the winter of 2014 until June 2015.

He was arrested in September 2016 after the victim told her fifth-grade teacher, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said.

Vera’s attorney, Peter Bark of Huntington, declined to comment.