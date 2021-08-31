A worker at a Patchogue medical clinic was charged Tuesday for allegedly selling fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards to essential workers in hospitals and other health care facilities.

The cards were sold for about $200 each, according to a statement by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. For an additional fee of $250, the card purchasers' names would be fraudulently added in the New York State immunization information system, Vance Jr. said.

A New Jersey resident also faces charges in connection with the scheme, he said.

Nadayza Barkley, 27, of Bellport, according to Vance, worked at the Patchogue clinic, which wasn’t immediately identified. Barkley is accused of entering the names of at least 10 individual purchasers of the fake cards into the state database, Vance said.

Jasmine Clifford, 31, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, is accused of selling approximately 250 forged vaccination cards over an Instagram account and working with Barkley to get the names of recipients entered into the state database, Vance said.

More than dozen card recipients who worked in essential jobs such as hospitals and health care establishments also face charges but their names were not immediately available Tuesday.

Barkley and six alleged buyers were arraigned Tuesday morning and released on their own recognizance, Vance said. Clifford had not yet been arrested as of late Tuesday, according to the district attorney.

Clifford and Barkley were each charged with fifth-degree conspiracy and offering a false instrument for filing, Vance said.