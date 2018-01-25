TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Cops: Patchogue home burglarized while residents were home

A Suffolk County police K-9 unit responds to

A Suffolk County police K-9 unit responds to a home on South Ocean Avenue in Patchogue on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Suffolk County police are investigating a burglary of an occupied home in Patchogue on Thursday.

Detectives believe the home was targeted, police said.

The burglary took place at the home on South Ocean Avenue at 8:10 a.m., police said. Police did not disclose how many residents were home and what, if anything, might have been taken.

There were no reported injuries.

Police could not immediately say how many suspects were involved — or if any were armed.

Detectives also did not disclose why they believe the home may have been targeted.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981

