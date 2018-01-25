Suffolk County police are investigating a burglary of an occupied home in Patchogue on Thursday.

Detectives believe the home was targeted, police said.

The burglary took place at the home on South Ocean Avenue at 8:10 a.m., police said. Police did not disclose how many residents were home and what, if anything, might have been taken.

There were no reported injuries.

Police could not immediately say how many suspects were involved — or if any were armed.

Detectives also did not disclose why they believe the home may have been targeted.