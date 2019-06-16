Suffolk police investigating possible homicide in Patchogue
Suffolk County police are investigating a possible homicide after an unidentified man was found dead in the street on Rider Avenue in Patchogue on Saturday night.
The man’s injuries are not thought to have been caused by a vehicle, police said Sunday morning.
Police received a 911 call about an injured man in the road at 10:23 p.m. Saturday, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No further details were available.
