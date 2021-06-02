A Patchogue man already facing sex abuse charges involving a 7-year-old girl in 2010 was rearrested Wednesday on new sex crime charges involving three children who had been in the care of his wife, Suffolk County police said.

Police said Angel Tacuri, 52, was arrested at his home and charged with two counts of first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, one count of first-degree sexual abuse and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He is scheduled to be held overnight for arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Central Islip.

The charges stem from alleged abuse of three young girls, then between the ages of 3 and 8 years old, in incidents police said took place between 2010 and 2015.

Police said the three came forward after Tacuri was charged in the prior incident and said the girls were sexually abused "at separate times" while they were in the care of Tacuri's wife at their home. Tacuri was previously arrested in January and charged with first-degree criminal sexual act and first-degree sexual abuse stemming from an alleged incident in 2010 involving the 7-year-old girl, police said.

The attorney of record for Tacuri could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

But court records show a temporary order of protection was ordered against Tacuri following his arraignment on those prior charges Jan. 15 — and that he was released on $40,000 bond. His next scheduled appearance in that case is listed as Oct. 8.

It was not immediately clear if his bond would be revoked following the new arrest.

Police said the investigation of Tacuri is ongoing and Special Victims Section detectives are asking the family or relatives of anyone who believes they may have been a victim to call 911 or contact them at 631-852-6531.