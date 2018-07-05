A man who robbed two banks in three days was arrested Thursday after a deputy inspector — who happens to oversee bank robbery investigations — spotted his getaway vehicle on the Long Island Expressway in Yaphank, Suffolk police said.

James Kosin, 49, of Patchogue, handed a note demanding cash to a teller at the Bank of America on West Main Street in Patchogue about 11:50 a.m. Thursday, police said. He then took off in a 2000 Dodge Caravan that had once been dark green but had faded over the years, police said.

Just before 2 p.m., Deputy Inspector John Rowan spotted the Caravan on the Long Island Expressway near Exit 67/Yaphank Avenue, not far from police headquarters, and broadcast an alert over his police radio, said Det. Sgt. James Brierton of the major case unit, which Rowan oversees and which investigates bank robberies.

At about 2:05 p.m., highway patrol Officer Philip Buzzanca heard the alert. A short time later, he saw the vehicle and a man fitting the description of the bank robber and arrested Kosin, police said. Rowan was at the scene to back up the officer, police said.

Detectives in the major case unit determined Kosin also held up the TD Bank on Medford Avenue in Medford on Tuesday, officials said.

Kosin was charged with two counts of third-degree robbery. He was being held at the Seventh Precinct and is to be arraigned Friday.