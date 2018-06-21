TODAY'S PAPER
Patchogue gas station cashier stabbed in robbery, police say

Suffolk County police at the Coastal gas station

Suffolk County police at the Coastal gas station where a cashier was stabbed in Patchogue early Thursday. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

A man stabbed a cashier in the chest Thursday morning during the robbery of a gas station in Patchogue, police said.

The male victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries that were not life-threatening, Suffolk County police said.

Three men entered the Coastal station at 279 W. Main St. about 1:10 a.m. and demanded cash, police said.

One of the men stabbed the cashier, and all three fled on foot with an undetermined amount of cash, police said.

Detectives asked anyone with information to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

