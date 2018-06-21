A man stabbed a cashier in the chest Thursday morning during the robbery of a gas station in Patchogue, police said.

The male victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries that were not life-threatening, Suffolk County police said.

Three men entered the Coastal station at 279 W. Main St. about 1:10 a.m. and demanded cash, police said.

One of the men stabbed the cashier, and all three fled on foot with an undetermined amount of cash, police said.

Detectives asked anyone with information to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.